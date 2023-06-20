The 7 worst Worksop streets for overall crime - is yours on the list?
Here are the 7 streets in Worksop where the highest number of crimes were reported to the police in April 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for April 2023.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Page 1 of 2