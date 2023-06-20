News you can trust since 1895
The 7 worst Worksop streets for overall crime - is yours on the list?

Here are the 7 streets in Worksop where the highest number of crimes were reported to the police in April 2023.
By Kate Mason
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for April 2023.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The worst Worksop streets for crime in April 2023

1. The worst Worksop streets for crime

The worst Worksop streets for crime in April 2023 Photo: x

24 reports of crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Priory Place Shopping Centre

2. On or near Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop: 24 crimes

24 reports of crimes in Worksop in April 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Priory Place Shopping Centre Photo: Google

14 reports of crimes were made in April 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hardy Street

3. On or near Hardy Street: 14 crimes

14 reports of crimes were made in April 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hardy Street Photo: Mark Fear

17 reports of crimes were made in April 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Haslehurst Gardens

4. On or near Haslehurst Gardens: 17 crimes

17 reports of crimes were made in April 2023 in connection with incidents that took place on or near Haslehurst Gardens Photo: Google Maps

