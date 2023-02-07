The 6 worst Worksop streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the 6 streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.
The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.
These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. On or near White Hart Yard: 5 reports of violent and sexual offences
The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near White Hart Yard where 5 incidents were reported. Four are under investigation, police were unable to prosecute the suspect in one case.
Photo: Google
3. On or near the B6040, Worksop: 4 reports of violent and sexual offences
The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near the B6040, Worksop: 4 reports of violent and sexual offences. In all incidents police were unable to prosecute a suspect.
Photo: Google
4. Crime On or near Lowtown Close: 3 reports of violent and sexual offences
The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Lowtown Close, with 3. Two of the cases are under investigation, a suspect was unable to be prosecuted by police in the third case.
Photo: Google