News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV

The 6 worst Worksop streets for violent and sexual offences - is yours on the list?

Here are the 6 streets in Worksop where the highest number of violent and sexual crimes were reported to the police in December 2022.

By Kate Mason
4 minutes ago

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for December 2022.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location. Police forces across the country put violent and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

These crimes include offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Undefined: readMore

1. Violent and sexual offences

Take a look at the areas of Worksop with the highest number of violent and sexual offences

Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales

2. On or near White Hart Yard: 5 reports of violent and sexual offences

The highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near White Hart Yard where 5 incidents were reported. Four are under investigation, police were unable to prosecute the suspect in one case.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. On or near the B6040, Worksop: 4 reports of violent and sexual offences

The second-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near the B6040, Worksop: 4 reports of violent and sexual offences. In all incidents police were unable to prosecute a suspect.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Crime On or near Lowtown Close: 3 reports of violent and sexual offences

The third-highest number of reports of violent and sexual crimes in Worksop in December 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Lowtown Close, with 3. Two of the cases are under investigation, a suspect was unable to be prosecuted by police in the third case.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2