‘Terrible’ Bassetlaw husband ruined Valentine's Day by fighting with cops after downing litre of whisky
Peter Ashcroft called the police but couldn't remember doing it when they arrived and denied anything had happened, on February 13, said prosecutor Declan Austin.
The defendant became aggressive when the officers tried to interview his wife in the kitchen and he raised his hands, saying: "You're a f****** a*******. Do you fancy it son?"
He headbutted one officer in the chest and bit a second officer on the forearm.
He was warned to behave, but Ashcroft made more attempts to bite them outside the property, and kicked an officer in the shin before stamping on his foot.
Ashcroft later admitted drinking a litre of whisky and said he couldn't recall much of the previous day.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said Ashcroft, who has no previous convictions, is “a self-confessed terrible husband”.
"This happened on the eve of Valentine's Day, which ruined it. They are still together.”
He said Ashcroft’s life changed when he got pneumonia which led to sepsis. He was hospitalised for two months and had to re-learn how to walk.
“He was feeling pretty worthless because he couldn't work as a roofer and went through a period of depression,” Mr Perry said.
“Thankfully neither officer was badly injured. He is a worthwhile member of society. He is very sorry for what he did.”
Ashcroft, 37, of Suffolk Road, Bircotes, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was fined £200, with an £80 surcharge, £85 costs, and £250 compensation.