Ten years in jail for Bassetlaw trio who tied up and assaulted a boy

Three men have each been handed a decade-long jail sentence for false imprisonment of a teenager as well as 'industrial scale' cannabis production.

Klodjan Sina, 34 and Kreshnik Suli, 31, both of Carolgate, Retford, and Ervin Bitri, 31, of Coronation Street, Retford were found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, September 23.

Jailed Klodjan Sina

The men were found to be responsible for a cannabis farm of over 1000 plants, which they were growing in a disused nightclub on Carolgate in Retford.

They were discovered on Sunday, 24 March 2019, when two teenage boys climbed into the property. One boy ran away and called the police, while the other was tied up and assaulted.

The boy was kept for around 90 minutes before being put into the boot of a car and driven about 15 miles to a remote layby, where he was further assaulted and then left by the three men. He received minor injuries in the incident.

Jailed Kreshnik Suli

Detective Constable Adrian White, who was involved in the investigation, said: “This was cannabis production on an industrial scale, and these three men were clearly prepared to resort to violence to conceal their activities.

"I'm pleased with this outcome and I commend the victim for his bravery in testifying in court."

"Nottinghamshire Police will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt those who produce and distribute illegal drugs, and I hope these sentences show the serious consequences for those who do so."

All three men pleaded not-guilty but were found guilty after a trial.

They were all sentenced to three years for production of cannabis and seven years for false imprisonment, to be served consecutively – meaning a 10 year jail sentence in total.