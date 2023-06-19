Teenagers celebrating completing GCSE exams stopped by police near Worksop

The year 11 students completed their GCSE exams on Friday, June 16 and police received reports of planned parties, involving alcohol, in the area.

One of those areas was identified as the Markland Grips, so officers from Creswell and Whitwell SNT policing team went in search as they were concerned about risks to their health and welfare as well as increased levels of anti social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst on patrol, officer stopped and searched two teenagers under section 23 of the Misuse of drugs act. Drug paraphernalia was seized from them along with a vape. Officers notified parents, completed safeguarding referrals and sent the items seized for destruction.

Whilst on patrol at the Markland Grips, officers stopped and searched two teenagers under section 23 of the Misuse of drugs act. Drug paraphernalia was seized from them along with a vape. Officers notified parents, completed safeguarding referrals and sent the items seized for destruction.