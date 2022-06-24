Police were called shortly before midnight on Wednesday (June 22) after somebody was seen trying to gain entry to a parked car in Northumberland Avenue, Costhorpe.

After being disturbed, the suspect fled in a waiting car which was later spotted in the area by patrolling officers.

A short pursuit then ensued, with the suspect vehicle travelling at high speed towards Oldcotes.

Police used a stinger at the junction of Ramsden Avenue, causing the car's tyres to deflate before the drivers fled on Church Street.

The car, which was stolen and travelling on false plates, was then driven along Church Street towards Langold Country park before suspects fled into nearby woodland.

Two people, a 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The boy was also detained on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Stinger devices contain rows of hollow spikes which are designed to penetrate and deflate tyres in a controlled manner.

Inspector Michael Corey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a really good bit of work by multiple officers and control room staff who worked as a team to locate, pursue and bring this stolen car to a stop.