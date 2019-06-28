Teenagers arrested after stabbing at Bassetlaw house

Two teenagers have been arrested after a stabbing at a house in Bassetlaw.

Officers were called to a property on Ollerton Road, Reford, at 5.23am today.

Ollerton Road, Retford

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the property on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Bassetlaw District General Hospital with a cut to his arm. His injury was not life-threatening or life-altering.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray, assaulting a police constable and causing grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident 101 of June 28 2019.