Teenager left with fractured skull after incident outside pub in Retford
A teenager is in hospital with a fractured skull following an incident outside a pub.
The 16-year-old hit his head on the ground moments after he was ejected from a venue in Churchgate, Retford, on Saturday night.
He was taken to hospital and found to have a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.
Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
They remain in custody for questioning.
Detective Inspector Stuart Temple said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage, and urge anyone who saw what happened or who has any information to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 744 of 18 December 2021.”