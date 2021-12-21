Teenager left with fractured skull after incident outside pub in Retford

The 16-year-old hit his head on the ground moments after he was ejected from a venue in Churchgate, Retford, on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital and found to have a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened in Churchgate, in Retford on Saturday night.

They remain in custody for questioning.