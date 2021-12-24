Officers were called to the fast-food chain in Mills Way, Worksop, following a report that a group of youths were causing trouble and refusing to leave.

The youths had previously been issued with a banning notice that prohibited them from entering the restaurant following a string of anti-social behaviour incidents. However they turned up shortly after 6.30pm on Monday, December 20 and refused to leave when staff refused to serve them.

Police arrived within minutes to disperse the group. One of the youths was seen to reach into in his pocket and became aggressive when officers told him not to. The youth was subsequently searched and was found to be carrying a knife.

The 15-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing a blade in a public place. He was later released under investigation.

Sergeant Josh Gibbons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to crack down on anti-social behaviour and knife crime in Nottinghamshire and will always take swift and robust action to protect people from harm.