Following a report of a couple being woken to see their two cars being stolen from their home in Opal Grove, Harworth, shortly after 1.15am on June 29, officers began a thorough investigation to find those responsible.

By working with neighbouring South Yorkshire police, officers were able to locate and arrest a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of burglary and theft.

He has since been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the hard work done by our officers and working alongside colleagues at South Yorkshire Police we have arrested a teenager in relation to this incident.

“We will often work alongside other colleagues across the borders to tackle crime and I hope this sends a message to the public that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure suspects committing cross border offending will be brought to justice.

“We have multiple teams at our fingertips including Operation Reacher teams, road crime and response officers.

"The message is clear that if you are thinking of coming into Nottinghamshire to commit crime then think again.

"We will use all resources available to ensure you are identified, arrested and prosecuted.

“I know that incidents like burglary can have a detrimental impact on a person, a family and businesses not just emotionally but financially as well.

"People have the right to feel safe in their own homes and for their possessions to still be there when they wake up in the morning – that is why we treat burglary so seriously and will always do everything we can to investigate and pursue those responsible.”