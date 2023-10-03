Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Bridge Place, Worksop, at around 10.45am on Sunday, October 1 following reports a phone shop had been targeted by thieves.

A display case containing multiple mobile phones and a smartwatch was pulled from a wall during the incident, while a staff member who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

Police attended the scene shortly afterwards and detained two suspects, while the phones were also recovered from nearby.

Two teenagers were arrested following a theft at Worksop phone shop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Florin Dragu, aged 19, of St Agatha’s Road, Birmingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 2, charged with theft and assault.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 23.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of theft and assault and was subsequently released on conditional bail.