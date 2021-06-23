Teenager arrested after police cars torched in Worksop

Detectives have arrested a man as part of their enquiries after two police cars were deliberately set on fire in the Newgate Street car park in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers at Worksop Police Station in Potter Street were alerted by the sound of car alarms and were shocked to see two parked cars on fire outside around 2.20am.

Fire crews were quickly called to put out the blaze and once the area was safe it was established the police cars were damaged beyond repair.

The burnt out police cars in Worksop.

Detectives are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry including whether it could be linked to any other incidents of criminal activity in the area.

An image showing the full extent of the reckless destruction caused to the vehicles have also been issued as part of the investigation.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Gayle Hart, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured but this was still an incredibly serious incident.

“It is totally unacceptable and extremely dangerous that someone should deliberately set fire to our police vehicles.

"This irresponsible act could have led to someone being seriously injured or worse.

“As part of our ongoing work to establish the circumstances we’re appealing for help from members of the public.

“Two people were seen on a motorbike shortly before this incident.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have video footage, who may have seen the bike or who saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual around the time.”

Stephen Copson, station manager at Worksop Fire Station, said: “Not only is arson a serious offence, it risks the lives of the public and emergency service personnel, ruins the environment and costs millions of pounds in damage.

“Aside to this, the demands on resources from arson and deliberate fires outweighs other incident types, resulting in our resources being diverted away from life risk incidents and prevention activities."

He added: “We urge that if you have any information regarding this incident that you come forward, and if you see anyone setting a deliberate fire then you can report anonymously to FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558.”