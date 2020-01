A teenage girl who went missing from Worksop has been found.

Police launched a media appeal on Saturday after Solo Anders, aged 16, was reported missing from the town.

Solo Anders.

She had last been seen on Friday night.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have now confirmed she has been found.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: “Sixteen-year-old Solo Anders, who was reported missing, has been located.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with and shared our appeal.”