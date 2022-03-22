Teenage girl is sexually assaulted at Worksop train station

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man at Worksop train station.

By Sam Jackson
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:55 am

The girl was waiting on platform two at the station when she was approached by a man and assaulted at 5pm on Saturday March 5.

The man then boarded a train to Lincoln.

British Transport Police officers investigating the sexual assault are appealing for further information.

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted at Workso train station on Saturday March 5.

They are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 459 of 05/03/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

