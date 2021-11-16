Teenage cyclist slashed across face in series of assaults in Dinnington

The 18-year-old was riding his bike when it collided with a gold BMW M4 in Athorpe Road, at around 12.55am on Thursday August 26.

The attacker got out of the car and cut the teen’s face with a knife, causing minor injuries,

The teeanger was assaulted again the next day, and then again nearly a week later, in three separate incidents in Dinnington.

Police want to speak to this woman after a teenager was slashed with a knife after colliding with a car in Dinnington

Police have launched an investigation into the series of attacks and officers have today issued an e-fit of a woman they want to speak to in connection with all three assaults.

South Yorkshire Police said the second attack happened at around 12.50am on Friday August 27 when the same victim was walking on St Johns Road when he was approached by unknown offenders in gold BMW M4 and a charcoal Vauxhall Corsa.

Officers say the occupants of both vehicles threatened him and a woman got out of the BMW and slashed his face with a knife.

Then on Wednesday, September 1 at around 1.45pm, officers said the same victim was walking on Athorpe Road when he was approached by a woman driving a Charcoal Vauxhall Corsa. The woman made several threats towards him before driving off towards Church Lane.

A police spokesman said: “Since these incidents, police have conducted extensive enquiries to locate those involved. They now want to speak to the woman in the efit, as she may hold information that may help them with their enquiries.

“Do you recognise her?