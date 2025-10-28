Teen motorcyclist being treated for serious injuries following horror Worksop crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a horror Worksop crash.

A 17-year-old boy was airlifted from the scene in Retford Road, Worksop and is currently being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Retford Road, Worksop, at 1:36pm on Monday (October 27) after a collision involving a motorcycle and a van at the junction with Shrewsbury Road.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any additional witnesses to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that left a teenage motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries.

PC Nathan Staley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before this collision took place.

"We have already spoken with a number of witnesses but would also like to hear from anyone else who saw or heard what happened.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 344 of 27 October 2025.

