Teen faces trial for role in large fight in Mansfield on Christmas Day

A teenager faces a trial over his alleged role in a large fight between two groups of men in Mansfield town centre on Christmas Day.

Mihai Nistor, 19, of Lea Bridge Road, Waltham Forest, London, made no plea to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, via a Romanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on December 25, 2017.

He admitted failing to answer his bail on September 4, 2018.

He was bailed to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on September 6, on condition he reports regularly to a police station in London.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.