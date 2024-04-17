Taxi-driver who crashed into railings in Worksop told cops he drank vodka after collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ajayaghosh Manuel drove a white taxi straight over a roundabout and travelled on the wrong side of the road before crashing into the metal railing at 8pm on March 28.

Prosecutor Catherine Wilson said he got out to inspect the damage before trying to start the engine but failed to do so and walked off towards Newcastle Avenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He later told police he drank vodka after the crash and denied drink-driving.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Officers noted he smelled of alcohol and "seemed drunk" but he point-blank refused to provide a breath sample.

His defence solicitor said Manuel, of previous good character, didn't cause any injuries and added that he has three children.

Any disqualification would result in a substantial loss of income, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manuel maintained he wasn't impaired at the time but accepted that the accident happened and he refused to provide a breath specimen.

The bench decided that a special hearing to determine if his account was true wasn’t required as he admitted the offence.

Manuel, of Harley Close, Worksop, admitted failing to provide when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it before April 11 2025.