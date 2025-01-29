Taser, baton and knuckleduster recovered after Worksop road rage incident

A stun gun, extendable baton and knuckleduster were all seized from a car following a road rage incident. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

A stun gun, extendable baton and knuckleduster were all seized from a car following a road rage incident.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made the discovery after receiving reports two of the weapons had been brandished by the driver earlier that day.

This allegedly happened during an argument with another motorist in a car park in High Grounds Way, Worksop, around 8.15pm on Tuesday (January 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the dispute escalated further, the man reportedly got out of his car with a taser in one hand and a telescopic truncheon in the other.

The baton was allegedly used to strike the other man in the chest, while attempts were also reportedly made to jab him with the activated stun gun.

He didn’t sustain any injuries during the incident.

Police were notified when the suspect got back into his car and drove away, with officers locating a vehicle matching this description in Worksop soon after.

When searches of the parked car led to a viable stun gun, telescopic baton and a knuckleduster all being discovered on board, the owner of the vehicle was detained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in public, assault and affray.

Sergeant Oliver Wood, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the actions of those who reported this incident, we were quickly able to track down a suspect and seize these three offensive weapons.

“It beggars belief that anyone would ever think it acceptable to drive around with a telescopic truncheon, a taser and a knuckleduster in their car.

“None of these weapons are legal for members of the public to keep in the UK – even in a private setting – never mind carrying them out in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Compounding this further by using these weapons to try and injure or intimidate another person is an incredibly serious offence, so we’re pleased to have been able to arrest a suspect and take these weapons out of harm’s way.”