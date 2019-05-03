Sutton youth ID'd during masked gang raid

A Sutton youth was identified because he left his face uncovered when he joined a masked gang that stole booze from a convenience store, a court heard.

Thomas Maddox was one of six other youths who stole six crates of lager, worth £100, from the Local 4 U shop, on Northwood Avenue, on March 8.

When he was recognised off the CCTV by a police officer, he was arrested, and a small amount of amphetamine was found on him, on March 25.

The court heard he was last in court in July 2018, for shoplifting, when he received a three month youth rehabilitation order.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Maddox had gotten mixed-up with a group of older youths, who "were wise enough to cover their faces" and who misused amphetamine.

"Prior to this incident he had never really dabbled with drugs," he said.

"His girlfriend has managed to sort him out with a benefit claim and has taken him away from the group he was starting to get into trouble with.

"He says - "I am out of that lifestyle.""

Maddox, 18, of Carsic Lane, admitted the theft and possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a six month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £50 compensation.