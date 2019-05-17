Sutton woman's £200 theft of dog leads

A Sutton woman who stole around £200 of dog leads and collars has been ordered to pay compensation to the pet store.

Kate Draycott took the goods from Pets at Home, on Station Road, on February 10.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said she was on the final days of a court order at the time, and was now on licence, following her release from a three-week prison sentence, on March 22.

He said: "She made a full and frank admission when interviewed by the police."

Draycott, 33, of Carsic Road, admitted the theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £200 compensation, which will be added to the £1,268 she already owes the court.