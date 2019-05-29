Sutton man held axe and knife in attack on partner

A man who kicked his girlfriend in the head and picked up an axe and a knife during a row at their Sutton home told a court he was the victim of a conspiracy.

Dale Haines kicked the woman above the left eye, in a move which was "more like a stamp", and picked up a small axe he kept near a chainsaw by his bed.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said Haines hurled a washing basket across the room during an argument with the woman at their Mason Street home, on May 8.

When she pushed him away, Haines produced a small knife, and hit her with the hand he held it in, before hitting her on the left thigh with a clothes pole.

Haines' victim was left with a bad head-ache, bruising and swelling, after the assault.

She described her former partner as "unpredictable and dangerous," and told police she was scared of him.

Haines, 23, now of Livingstone Street, Bestwood, admitted common assault, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on May 21.

Sentencing was adjourned to Wednesday, but probation officer Raqia Bano told the court Haines denied using weapons of any sort.

"He accepts he kicked her in the head, but says it was lightly," she said.

Haines, who represented himself, said he was the victim of a conspiracy between his ex-partner and his brother, but district judge Jonathan Taaffe said this was "rubbish."

He told Haines: "You subjected this lady to a sustained period of assault.

"It's only your guilty plea, and the fact you have no previous convictions, that prevents you from going to prison today."

He sentenced Haines to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

A five year restraining order was imposed.

Read more of the latest court cases here.