Sutton man faces crown court for savage attack on ex-partner

A Sutton man who kicked his way into his ex-partner’s home and launched a savage attack which left her needing hospital treatment will be sentenced at the crown court.

Clayton Ashford turned up at the woman’s home on Thornton Street, climbed over a gate into the back garden, and kicked a panel out of a UPVC door to crawl inside, on June 11, 2018.

Prosecutor Leanne Townsend described how he dragged the woman around by the hair, pulling so hard her hair extensions were ripped out, before grabbing her by the throat and lifting her physically off her feet.

Ashford banged her head against a cabinet, causing it to bleed, and then punched her in the kidneys, and continued hitting her in the head and face.

“She was screaming at him to stop,” said Ms Townsend.

“She suffered a series of injuries, bruising and injuries to her liver which required medical monitoring afterwards.

“He told officers he had been drinking all day and was very drunk and couldn’t remember some aspects of the incident.”

In a statement, the woman said she no longer shopped locally, in case she bumped into Ashford, and had become “obsessed” about checking windows and doors.

“I still don’t feel safe in my own home,” she said, requesting a restraining order “for as long as the court can possibly allow.”

The court heard the woman was unable to start a new job while she recovered from the attack and lost £450 of wages, because she spent five days in hospital.

The court heard Ashford stamped on her £595 iphone, destroying it beyond repair, and caused £1,000 of damage to the back door.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Ashford had known the woman for 20 years, and admitted previous episodes of domestic violence.

She said: “He said he was angry she went to Butlins without informing him.”

She said he was now full of “regret and remorse.”

Ashford, 49, of Morley Street, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe ruled that the court’s sentencing powers were insufficient, and he sent Ashford to Nottingham Crown Court, to be sentenced on May 15.