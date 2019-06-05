Sutton kidnapper contacted his victim despite 12 year ban

A Sutton man who got in touch with the woman he kidnapped, and is banned from contacting until 2028, has been spared a prison sentence.

Gavin Savage sent three messages to his ex-partner, after he was forbidden from speaking to her by an order made at Nottingham Crown Court, in 2016.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett described the original offence, for which Savage was jailed for two years.

"He pulled her into the car against her will and drove her around for about an hour, making threats to harm her," she said.

The court heard Savage got in touch in February this year, with social media messages, and a handwritten card.

One message said: "I am sorry I hurt you. I hope your family are OK."

Another said: "I am a good man. I know we could have sorted things. I just wish things didn't end up the way they did."

David Grant, mitigating, said Savage thought the restraining order was over, and wanted to get in touch because he had been diagnosed with "a serious problem" and is due to undergo an operation later this month.

"When he didn't get a response he didn't get threatening or abusive," Mr Grant said. "There was a recognition that they had both moved on."

Savage, 36, of Queen Street, admitted breaching the court order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "You were sentenced to an immediate custody for two years. The restraining order was made until 2028.

"That tells me this was a serious matter where the complainant needed protection."

He said only the non-threatening nature of the messages and the guilty plea stopped him from handing down a custodial sentence.

Savage received 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.

He apologised to the court on his way out.

