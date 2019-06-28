Sutton boozer attacked door with a brick and a pole

A drunk Sutton man attacked the door of his former home with a brick and a metal pole in a bid to retrieve his clothes, a court heard.

Lee Vernon had been told to leave the address on Coxmoor Road, but returned at 9pm, on May 15, and began shouting: "Let me in - I'm going to kill you!"

"He went to the toilet outside the primary school," said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

Magistrates heard he last appeared in court on 2015 and was convicted of a similar matter in 2013.

He told magistrates he snapped his key in the lock and had been wearing the same clothes for five days.

Vernon, 48, of Hibbert Crescent, admitted disorderly conduct when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £40, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.

