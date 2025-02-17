Suspects arrested and charged after Worksop burglaries
Five break-ins were reported between Tuesday, January 28 and Monday, February 10 at homes and retail premises in and around the town centre.
A 27-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary and theft.
PC Lee Ryan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These offences were costly and upsetting for the victims, and we have been determined to track down the person or people responsible.
“After analysing a large of amount of evidence we have now identified and arrested a suspect.
“The individual victims will now be informed, and our investigation continues.”
In another positive result for the Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Team, a 44-year-old man was also charged on Thursday, February 13 with two other burglaries in the town on January 25 and February 6, 2025.