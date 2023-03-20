Suspected Worksop drug dealer evicted by Bassetlaw District Council owing £2,000 in rent

Mark Smith was evicted from 38 Creswell Road, Worksop, following a hearing at Mansfield County Court on January 19 where Bassetlaw District Council were granted a Possession Order for the property. Smith must also pay back the rent arrears he accumulated and the Council’s legal costs, totalling £2,524.49.

Working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police, the council served Smith with notice to end his tenancy in November 2022. The notice set out 35 incidents which included instances of suspected drug dealing and drug-related activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also frequent arguments at the property that disturbed local residents, and large numbers of visitors to the address around the clock. When Nottinghamshire Police raided the address, they found signs of drug use and a weapon inside.

Creswell Road, in Worksop

Councillor Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council said: “Gaining possession of someone’s home is always a final resort, but when a tenant is involved with problematic and in some cases illegal activity, in addition to continuously failing to pay their rent, the council is left with little option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our Housing Team provided Mr Smith with ample opportunity to change his ways but unfortunately the issues continued, leaving the council with no choice than to pursue legal action.