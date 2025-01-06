Suspected Worksop burglar charged following doorbell camera intervention

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:34 GMT
Charges have been brought against a suspect after a doorbell camera helped stop a potential burglary.

A relative of the homeowner was watching the footage live when they saw someone appear to let themselves into the property.

They at that point used the app to address the unknown intruder through the doorbell’s speaker and told them to leave, which they did.

Nothing was taken during the incident, which happened in High Hoe Road, Worksop, around 7.20pm on December 23.

Charges have been brought against a suspect after a doorbell camera helped stop a potential burglary. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.Charges have been brought against a suspect after a doorbell camera helped stop a potential burglary. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.
Charges have been brought against a suspect after a doorbell camera helped stop a potential burglary. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Suspect Jonathan Downes, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, was charged with burglary on Friday (January 3).

The 40-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 4, where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 31.

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It really should go without saying but nobody has the right to trespass on another person’s property.

“The sight of someone appearing to let themselves into their relative’s home will have been a very alarming one for the person accessing the doorbell footage.

“But to their credit, they did exactly the right thing by using the app to warn off the individual and tell them to leave, before then reporting the incident to the police.

“We’re pleased to have charged a suspect, who has now appeared before the courts.”

