Suspected Worksop burglar charged following doorbell camera intervention

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charges have been brought against a suspect after a doorbell camera helped stop a potential burglary.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A relative of the homeowner was watching the footage live when they saw someone appear to let themselves into the property.

They at that point used the app to address the unknown intruder through the doorbell’s speaker and told them to leave, which they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing was taken during the incident, which happened in High Hoe Road, Worksop, around 7.20pm on December 23.

Charges have been brought against a suspect after a doorbell camera helped stop a potential burglary. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Suspect Jonathan Downes, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, was charged with burglary on Friday (January 3).

The 40-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday, January 4, where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It really should go without saying but nobody has the right to trespass on another person’s property.

“The sight of someone appearing to let themselves into their relative’s home will have been a very alarming one for the person accessing the doorbell footage.

“But to their credit, they did exactly the right thing by using the app to warn off the individual and tell them to leave, before then reporting the incident to the police.

“We’re pleased to have charged a suspect, who has now appeared before the courts.”