Suspected ladder thief chased down by officer in Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:50 BST
A suspected thief was chased down and detained after being spotted by a CCTV operator in Worksop.

Officers were called to B&Q, in Sandy Lane, shortly before 4am on Friday, September 5.

A suspect was seen carrying a set of ladders across the car park and fled on foot when a response officer arrived.

He was then chased across the road and detained in nearby shrubbery.

Image: Notts Police/CCTVplaceholder image
Image: Notts Police/CCTV

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

PC Zak Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are grateful on this occasion for the support of the council CCTV operator, who did a great job in calling this in.

“As a result, we were able to get to the scene very quickly and bring a suspect into custody.”

