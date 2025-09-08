Suspected ladder thief chased down by officer in Worksop
A suspected thief was chased down and detained after being spotted by a CCTV operator in Worksop.
Officers were called to B&Q, in Sandy Lane, shortly before 4am on Friday, September 5.
A suspect was seen carrying a set of ladders across the car park and fled on foot when a response officer arrived.
He was then chased across the road and detained in nearby shrubbery.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.
PC Zak Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are grateful on this occasion for the support of the council CCTV operator, who did a great job in calling this in.
“As a result, we were able to get to the scene very quickly and bring a suspect into custody.”