Suspected heroin found in handbag and pair arrested in Worksop drugs raid

A Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed at an address in Ackford Drive, Worksop on Thursday, August 17.

A quantity of cash was also seized as officers searched the property and gathered evidence.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled class A drug and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of a class C drug.

Police arrested two people following a drugs raid in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “As this enforcement activity shows, our teams are continuing to make ground in tackling the supply and use of illegal drugs and disrupting criminal activity in Bassetlaw.

“We remain focused on protecting our communities from the serious harm caused by drug crime as well as cracking down on anyone breaking the law.

"The production and supply of drugs preys on the most vulnerable people in our communities and we remain committed to doing all we can to bring those involved to justice as well as preventing harmful drugs from hitting the streets.

"Information from the public is vital in helping us to drive down drug crime and I'd urge anyone with any information about suspected drug-related activity in their community to get in touch with us.”