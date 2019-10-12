Suspected arson for two vehicle fire in Worksop

Police and fire were called to 'suspected deliberate ignition' of two vehicles in Worksop.

This morning, at almost 1am firefighters from Worksop station were called to two vehicles on fire on Newgate Street.

Firefighters believe the vehicles were deliberately started

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was a suspected deliberate ignition."

The crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, thermal imaging camera and small tools to tackle the fire.

The incident is now being investigated by Nottinghamshire Police.