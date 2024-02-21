Suspect tracked down in police 'chase' from Mansfield Woodhouse to Worksop by police dog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police Dog Chase and his hander PC Lee Huffer were on patrol in Mansfield Woodhouse on Monday, February 19, when they came across a suspected stolen car.

The car then failed to stop and made off at high speed toward Worksop, before being abandoned on the A57 near Worksop shortly after 11.20pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several suspects fled the vehicle and were pursued by the dog up an embankment and into a wooded area.

Police Dog Chase. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

A short time later the four-year-old German Shepherd picked up a scent and led his handler to a suspect who immediately gave himself up.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and possessing a Class B drug.

Other suspects remain outstanding and investigations are continuing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Jonathan Lee, of the Nottinghamshire Police dog section, said: “This is the latest in a long line of examples of what can be achieved with a well-trained police dog and handler.