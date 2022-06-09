Officers were called to a site in Ordsall, Retford, after the break-in in the early hours of Wednesday, March 16.

A lorry cab was used to break open a large set of gates before a significant quantity of sheet aluminium was driven away.

Joseph Walker, aged 21, was arrested on Monday and has since been charged with theft.

Joseph Walker, aged 21, of Greengate Lane, Leicester, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 7 for charges of theft and dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with dangerous driving after evidence emerged of a speeding offence on Tuesday May 15.

Walker, of Greengate Lane, Leicester, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 7) and was remanded into custody. He will next appear in court on July 5.

Detective Constable Danielle Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Offences like these have a significant impact on local businesses and will always be thoroughly investigated.