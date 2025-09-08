Suspect charged after Worksop police pursuit
A man has appeared in court after officers pursued a van through Worksop.
The van was initially spotted driving near Carlton-in-Lindrick on the evening of Saturday, August 30.
It was then followed towards Worksop, where it was picked up again on Carlton Road.
After a brief pursuit the van was abandoned in a premises in Cheapside.
The suspected driver was found by officers a short time later and arrested.
David Smith, aged 31, has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Smith, of Buchannan Road, Gainsborough, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 16.