Suspect charged after Worksop police pursuit

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
A man has appeared in court after officers pursued a van through Worksop.

The van was initially spotted driving near Carlton-in-Lindrick on the evening of Saturday, August 30.

It was then followed towards Worksop, where it was picked up again on Carlton Road.

After a brief pursuit the van was abandoned in a premises in Cheapside.

The suspected driver was found by officers a short time later and arrested.

David Smith, aged 31, has been charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Smith, of Buchannan Road, Gainsborough, is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

