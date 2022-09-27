Suspect charged after man stabbed in chest at Bassetlaw bus stop

Officers were called to Droversdale Road, in Bircotes, following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not currently believed to be life-altering after being stabbed in the chest.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries since the assault took place at around 10.10am yesterday, September 26.

Officers were called to a stabbing on Monday morning (September 26) at a bus stop on Droversdale Road, Bircotes.

Jack Charnock, 22, has since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Charnock, of Winchester Mews, Bircotes, is still in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later today, September 27.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent assault that could’ve quite easily resulted in the victim suffering much more serious injuries.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry a knife on the streets – for the simple reason that they’re incredibly dangerous as this incident has shown.”