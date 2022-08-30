Suspect charged after group armed with knife burgle Bassetlaw home

A group armed with a knife stormed into a house in Welbeck Road, Ordsall, and started carrying out a search.

The property was then turned over and the man was assaulted, causing minor injuries.

Electrical items, bank cards, a set of car keys, a purse, and cash were all taken during the incident at around 5pm on August 21.

Welbeck Road, Ordsall.

The stolen bank cards were then used to make two transactions an hour later.

Daniel Rylance, 38, has since been charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of fraud.

Rylance, of New Rossington, Doncaster, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 26, where he was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 23.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all reports of burglary and violence extremely seriously and are committed to rooting out the causes of these crimes.

“A person’s home is somewhere they should always feel safe, which is why we carry out so much proactive work to take this kind of criminality away from our communities.

“Following some good work by our officers, we have now charged a suspect in connection with this incident, which was understandably very distressing for the victim.

“Our inquiries are still very much ongoing however, so we’d urge anyone who knows what happened, or has any other information that could assist our investigation to get in touch straight away.”