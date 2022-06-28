The car, which was reported missing from the Harworth area, was spotted in Bawtry Road, near Worksop, at around 9.10pm on Monday evening (June 27), by officers in an unmarked car.

It was then driven away at high speed along Bawtry Road and Blyth Road, overtaking several vehicles and driving on the wrong side of the road before heading into Bircotes village.

The car was abandoned shortly after wards and a suspect was seen running into woodland near Bawtry Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink and drug driving, failing to stop for police, driving whilst disqualified, possession of a class B drug and theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains in police custody.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by a number of officers who were in the right place at the right time.

“We are deploying significant additional resources to rural areas of the county to combat exactly this kind of offending and I am pleased to see this approach paying off.”