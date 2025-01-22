Suspect arrested after serious assault outside Edwinstowe pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a serious assault outside an Edwinstowe pub have arrested a suspect.

The incident took place close to the Hammer and Wedge Club, in East Lane, Edwinstowe, around 1.25am on Sunday, January 19.

A man, aged in his 60s, was punched to the head and remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A team of detectives have been carrying out local inquiries and analysing CCTV footage of the incident.

The incident took place close to the Hammer and Wedge Club, in East Lane, Edwinstowe, around 1.25am on Sunday (January 19). Image: Google Maps.

They have now arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries and his loved ones have been made aware of this important step in our investigation.

“Although we believe this was an isolated incident it has understandably caused concern in the village.

“Officers have been working hard on the investigation and patrols have increased in the neighbourhood to provide reassurance and support.

“Despite this arrest, the investigation remains ongoing and we’d still like to hear from anyone who was in the pub that night, or in the area around this time.”

Anyone with any information, or relevant footage, should call 101, quoting incident number 39 of 19 January 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.