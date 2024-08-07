Suspect arrested after Langold break-in

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024, 18:15 BST

A suspected burglar was arrested in the early hours of the morning after police followed a motorcycle.

Officers were called to a break-in at an address in Church Street, Langold, at 4.35am on Wednesday, August 6 and spotted the bike as they made their way to the scene.

The bike failed to stop for officers as it was driven towards Worksop with no lights on.

It was later tracked to Netherton Road where an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a Langold break-in. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have arrested a man in connection with a Langold break-in. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police have arrested a man in connection with a Langold break-in. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
He remains in police custody.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a good result for officers who came across the motorcycle as they were travelling to the scene.

“Other significant evidence was recovered at the scene and our investigation into what happened will now continue.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 84 of 7 August 2024.

