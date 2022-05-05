The break-in occurred at an address in Goldsmith Road, Worksop, shortly after 10am on Monday, March 14.

Cash and a mobile phone were taken from inside.

A 49-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Being a victim of this kind of crime can be extremely upsetting.

"Having items stolen from you is bad enough, but to know that somebody has been in your home without your permission is another thing entirely.