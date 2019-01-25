Stun gun seized in Ollerton

Police seized a stun gun after carrying out a firearms warrant in Ollerton.

Nottinghamshire Police said a "stun gun" was recovered and a person interviewed about the matter after the warrant was executed on Wednesday, January 23.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Sherwood neighbourhood policing team said: "Stun guns are Section 5 Firearms under the Firearms Act 1968.

"It is against the law to sell, buy or possess such weapons either in public or private. Those coming to our attention with these types of weapons can expect us to come knocking!

"We want Ollerton and surrounding areas to be a safe place to live, work and visit and your local team are ready to hear from you if you know of anyone carrying knives, firearms or any type of weapon.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."