A street brawl near Worksop involving father and son ended with one being run over, court hears

An early hours street brawl involving a father and son ended when one of the defendants was hit by a car. During the fight – in Creswell at around 2am on December 21 last year – the three men involved were seen swinging a machete and a metal bar in the street.

Derby Crown Court heard how on the night of the violent incident Trevor Hutchison had been out drinking with his sister and her female friend when they came across Warren Bown, 29, – known to Hutchison from his school days.

A prosecutor described how a “chase and scuffle” ensued when Hutchison’s sister told him Warren had been “causing problems”. As the fight broke out Warren’s father Antony Bown, who lived nearby, emerged from his home with a machete – which he then handed to his son.

The fight broke out at around 2am on Creswell's Elmton Road on December 21 last year

CCTV showed Hutchinson, 28, then fleeing to his car before stopping and retrieving something from inside. Hutchison, holding a metal bar, and Warren with his machete could then be seen facing off in the street.

Hutchison then fleed back to his car once again while Warren could be seen chasing him around the vehicle striking it with the large knife before Hutchison got in and sped off.

However he then returned in the car, mounting the kerb. Although Warren was able to dodge the oncoming vehicle, his father was not. Footage played to the court showed the 57-year old flying over the bonnet and the roof as the car hit him before landing on the ground at the rear.

This, the court heard, was the end of the incident, which lasted nearly an hour. Hutchison left the scene – driving back to Lincoln where he now lived. He was arrested two days later.

Anthony Bown was taken to hospital with injuries to his legs including damaged knee ligaments and bruising and was still suffering mobility problems to this day, the court heard. The other two defendants were uninjured.

Hutchison had four convictions including battery, public order and possession of a bladed article, Warren Bown had two previous public order convictions, while Antony Bown had no convictions.

Judge Martin Hurst adjourned sentence for the trio until December 1, telling them although they were being bailed prison was still “distinctly possible”.

All three admitted affray. Antony Bown, of Elmton Road, Creswell, admitted possessing an offensive weapon (the machete). Hutchison, of Almond Avenue, Heighington, Lincoln, admitted dangerous driving, possessing an offensive weapon (the metal bar) and grievous bodily harm.