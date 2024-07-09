Staff at family run Worksop motor company devastated after being targeted by thieves

By Kate Mason
Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:11 BST
Staff at a family run Worksop motor company are appealing for information after callous thieves stripped a vehicle of parts.

Staff at Gateford Motor Company said at around midnight on July 3 two thieves arrived on site and over the next three hours stripped the front of a nearly new prestige van.

A spokesman from the company in Turner Road said: "This targeted crime is hugely distressing, for our small business.

“They entered and left via Northbridge Academy, leaving through the school yard and field. They destroyed a school fence in doing so. Then they crossed rough land, in the direction of National Fluid power Center/ North Notts College."

A vehicle at Gateford Motor Company was stripped for parts during a theftA vehicle at Gateford Motor Company was stripped for parts during a theft
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 133 of July 4, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Gateford Motor Company is a premier independent van and car retailer, established in 1999.