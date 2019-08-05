'Stabbing' in Newark marks fourth knife incident in Notts within a week

A man has been stabbed in Newark in what is the fourth 'stabbing' incident in Nottinghamshire in the last week.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for information into the incident, on Beacon Hill Road at about 3am yesterday (August 4), which left a 32-year-old man with injuries to his back, chest and both arms.

Beacon Hill Road, Newark.

It follows a fatal 'stabbing' in Mansfield last week which saw an 18-year-old man killed, a fatal 'stabbing' in Bulwell on Friday and a man who was "stabbed in the genital area" at a festival in Nottingham over the weekend.

READ MORE:

44-year-old man charged with murder after Bulwell ‘stabbing’

Mansfield teenager charged with murder after 18-year-old man dies in ‘stabbing’

Teenager arrested after man ‘stabbed in genital area’ at Nottinghamshire festival

Following the Newark incident, a Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident in Newark in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"It was reported a 32-year-old man had been stabbed just before 3am on Sunday, August 4 and suffered injuries to his back, chest and both arms.

"The man was found at Beacon Hill Road in Newark.

"The man was taken to Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.

"Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to please ring 101 quoting incident number 148 of August 4."