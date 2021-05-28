Specialist search teams battle to save teenage boy at Ulley Reservoir
A rescue mission is underway as emergency services battle to save a teenage boy at Ulley Reservoir.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 6:00 pm
Emergency services were called at around 3pm to Ulley Reservoir after reports that a teenage boy had got into difficulty in the water.
A police spokesperson said that ‘numerous agencies’ responded and a specialist search team is doing ‘everything they can’ to find him.
“The boy’s parents have been informed and are being supported by our officers. Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work,” the spokesperson said.