Spate of break-ins sees village buildings vandalised by gang of teenagers

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th May 2024, 11:11 BST
A series of break-ins have seen buildings across a village damaged – with police launching an investigation into the incidents.

Over the last few weeks, several buildings in Creswell have sustained damage or have been broken into. The Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre has been broken into twice and the Bowling Club building has been entered by individuals who caused damage inside. It is believed that the people involved are teenagers who are local to the village.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incidents, or anyone who has any information that may assist in identifying the offenders, to come forward. You can contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.