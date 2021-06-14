With temperatures soaring last week, the force said officers noticed an increase in underage drinking in public places.

Rotherham South neighbourhood policing team, which covers the Rother Valley area, said: “This week we have seen an increase in underage drinking in public places. Children as young as 13 and 14 have been found to be drinking large amounts of alcohol.

“Please ensure you know where your kids are and what they’re doing.”

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about underage drinking (Photo: Getty)