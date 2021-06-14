South Yorkshire Police issue warning over underage drinking as children as young as 13 are found with alcohol
South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about underage drinking after finding children as young as 13 with alcohol over the weekend.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:46 pm
With temperatures soaring last week, the force said officers noticed an increase in underage drinking in public places.
Rotherham South neighbourhood policing team, which covers the Rother Valley area, said: “This week we have seen an increase in underage drinking in public places. Children as young as 13 and 14 have been found to be drinking large amounts of alcohol.
“Please ensure you know where your kids are and what they’re doing.”
