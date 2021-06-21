Chf con Poultney was appointed earlier this month after her predecessor Stephen Watson moved to Greater Manchester Police and his deputy, Mark Roberts, took up the top post at Cheshire Constabulary.

South Yorkshire’s new police boss joined the force in 2017 and has 23 years of experience.

She said her ambition is for the force to be rated as ‘excellent’ in official inspections.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney

To help her, she has promoted assistant chief constable Tim Forber to the force’s deputy chief constable.

Chief superintendent Daniel Thorpe will take on the role of temporary assistant chief constable of neighbourhoods alongside temporary assistant chief constable Sarah Poolman, who is leading on crime.

Assistant chief constable David Hartley will lead on operational support and the force’s response to Covid-19.

Chf con Poultney said: “This is an important step in consolidating our progress. Accepting a couple of the roles are temporary, it is essential that we draw on this detailed and specialist knowledge and experience in the force to take our next steps towards becoming an excellent police force.

“I’m incredibly proud of all that South Yorkshire Police has achieved over recent years and look forward to delivering more progress for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

Deputy chf con Forber added: “I’m delighted to have been appointed the role of deputy chief constable. South Yorkshire Police has taken great strides in recent years and I firmly belief that there is more potential to unlock.

“We’re fortunate to be in the midst of a major recruitment drive which means we have the benefit of years of highly experienced officers mixed with the energy and enthusiasm of our new recruits.

“As deputy chief constable, my focus will be on driving the continued improvements in performance, listening to communities and ensuring we reflect their needs in our service.”