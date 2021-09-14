South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner is 'considering' a deputy
South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner is considering “whether he needs to appoint a deputy”.
Under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, an elected PCC may appoint a deputy to the publicly-funded role.
A deputy PCC is not politically restricted according to legislation, but similar restrictions as to a PCC apply.
A spokesperson for Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s PCC said:”At this moment in time Dr Billings is considering whether he needs to appoint a deputy to assist in the delivery of his objectives and discharging his responsibilities.
“This is a step that many PCCs around the country are currently taking and a number have appointed deputies with clear responsibilities and areas of focus that they will lead on.
“Dr Billings is considering whether such a post is necessary and would offer value for money to the taxpayers of South Yorkshire.
“If a decision to appoint a deputy is taken the process for recruitment/appointment will be considered by Dr Billings.
“A deputy would have to be from the same political party.”
Nottinghamshire’s PCC Caroline Henry has previously said that until the deputy commissioner post is mandated by law, she would be “scrapping the role and saving the money.”