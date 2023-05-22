Sleeping Worksop man jailed after police police find 12-inch knife up his sleeve

Officers were alerted by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a suspected drunken man lying in the middle of grass in The Canch Park, Worksop, at around 2pm on 31 August 2022.

After refusing help from paramedics, the medics were quick to notify police after spotting what they believed to be a knife up his sleeve.

Worksop neighbourhood PC Lee Ryan attended the park shortly afterward and clocked Robert Johnstone sitting on a bench slurring his words.

Robert Johnstone

In an attempt to find out what was wrong PC Ryan then spotted something yellow up Johnstone’s sleeve – becoming even more suspicious when he attempted to push the knife further up his sleeve.

Acting on suspicions a 12-inch Stanley knife then fell out of his sleeve.

Forty-six-year-old Johnstone, of Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on Monday, May 15, after pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article.

He was jailed for 20 weeks.

It comes as the force is shining a light on the work being done to tackle knife crime in the county in support of national campaign Operation Sceptre.

PC Ryan said: “We say it time and time again, but anyone found to be carrying knives and offensive weapons will be hauled up in front of the courts and dealt with.

“The use of knives and weapons can have deadly consequences, to carry a weapon in public is incredibly reckless and dangerous – you are not only putting yourself in danger but the members of the community too.